ELIZABETHTON - Clara Emily (Wolfe) Scalf, age 89, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her home. Clara was born in Elizabethton to the late Harry and Jennie (Eggers) Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Clara was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Scalf; a daughter, Debbie Scott; a grandson, Vince Little; four sisters; and one brother.

Clara had worked for Levi Strauss & Company for 30 years and was a member of New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. She loved gardening and was a wonderful and kind woman, who will be dearly missed.

