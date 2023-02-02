ELIZABETHTON - Clara Emily (Wolfe) Scalf, age 89, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her home. Clara was born in Elizabethton to the late Harry and Jennie (Eggers) Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Clara was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Scalf; a daughter, Debbie Scott; a grandson, Vince Little; four sisters; and one brother.
Clara had worked for Levi Strauss & Company for 30 years and was a member of New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. She loved gardening and was a wonderful and kind woman, who will be dearly missed.
Those left to remember and cherish Clara’s memory include three daughters, Jackie (Dennis) Granger of Elizabethton, Sandy Scalf of Lynchburg, VA and Bregayle Scalf of the home; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Jon) Cox of Massachusetts, Jessica (Troy) Durham of North Carolina and Amber (Mark) Doss of Lynchburg, VA; five grandsons, Gary Scalf of Elizabethton, Shannon Warren of Mountain City, Chris Clark and Jeremy Bledsoe both of Lynchburg, VA and Shawn Little of Elizabethton; twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and three sisters, Charlotte Bliss and Voleen Fletcher both of Elizabethton and Elizabeth (Joe) Wheat of Stewart, TN.
A celebration of Clara’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Reverend Nick Colbaugh officiating. Music will be under the direction of New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday or at the residence at other times.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Clara’s grandsons: Isaac Blankenship, Conner Denson, Jeremy Bledsoe, Shannon Warren, Shaun Little, Gary Scalf, Chris Clark and Ryland Cox.
The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors of Ballad Hospice for their kindness and compassion shown to Clara during her illness.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Scalf family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Clara Emily (Wolfe) Scalf.