Clara Elizabeth Mckay Smith, passed away suddenly, on November 22nd, 2021 at Franklin Woods Hospital. She was 86 years old. Elizabeth was born in Chuckey Tennessee on September 6th to John Robert Mckay and Clara Louise Southerland Mckay . She was the oldest of 5 children. She attended East Tennessee State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Later in life, she got her Master’s degree in Business Education from the University of Tennessee. She married Billy E Smith on June 1st, 1957. They were married 64 years. They had a son, Mark William Smith, on September 25th, 1964. Elizabeth started her career at Tennessee Eastman Company and later became a teacher for over 30 years. She started teaching at Fall Branch High School, and then moved to David Crockett High School, teaching Business Education, and remained there until her retirement. She was a member of Kappa delta fraternity, and while teaching, was a leader in the Tennessee office Education Clubs, leading her students in many awards throughout the years. She was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and served on various committees, including the Haynes Circle. She resided in Jonesborough,Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her brother Jean Mckay.
She is survived by her husband, Billy E. Smith, and son, Mark William Smith. She is also survived by her brother John Mckay, William Mckay, and his spouse, Jerry Mckay , and Tim Mckay and his spouse, Connie Mckay . She is also survived by her niece Karen Barker, and her spouse Stavey Barker, and nephew Jamey Mckay , and his spouse, Tracey Mckay. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will include a viewing at Jonesborough United Methodist Church, 211 West Main St., Jonesborough Tennessee at 10:00 am and a service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be held at Liberty Hill Cemetery, 7554 Liberty Hill South Road, Limestone Tennessee, 37681 at 1:00 pm.
Pallbearers will be Mason Mckay, Corey Mckay, B.J. Mckay, Shaun Hinkle, James Thompson, and Tommy Thompson.
Jeffers Mortuary will be handling the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.