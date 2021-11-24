Proverbs 31:10-28:
“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies...Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”
ELIZABETHTON - Clara Dolores “Floss” McKinney, 78, Elizabethton went to be with her Lord Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was born July 7, 1943 in Elizabethton to the late Albert Kenneth & Helen Fisher Shell. Floss was a 1961 graduate of Elizabethton High School. She worked at Texas Instruments/Siemens for 32 years. She was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years: Arvel Lynn McKinney, her son-in-law: Leo Meredith, a sister: Ann Shell Hicks and a niece: Wendy McKinney.
Survivors include her beloved daughter: Janet McKinney Meredith, her grandson, who could do no wrong in her eyes, Ethan Lloyd Meredith and wife, Taylor Meredith, Sister: Sharon Shell Depew, Brother: Kenneth “Butch” Shell and wife Melinda Shell. A very special brother-in-law: Larry McKinney and wife, Judy., sister-in-law: Phyllis McKinney Oliver and husband, Richard, Brenda McKinney, Sue McKinney, Mary Ruth McKinney. Her nieces and nephews: Diane Wilson, Susan Depew, David & Kim Depew, Denise Laws, Dawn Hicks, Denise Hicks and wife, Jana, Kathy Gonzales, Karla and Shea Luedke, Teresa McKinney, Tina and James Ramsey, Tim McKinney, Jamie Oliver, Jenny and James Weir, Melissa and Guy Allen, Melanie and Dave Harold, Jeff McKinney, Steve and Robin McKinney. Many great nieces and nephews, including some very special nephews: Dustin “Bo” Arnett and Tyler Arnett and Little James Wilson, her special friends that she held dear, are JoAnn Reed, Marie and Larry Goggle, Cookie Kish, Vera Meredith Peters and Nyoka Oliver Shelburne.
Funeral Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. David Siebenaler, Minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of “Floss” to St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the McKinney family.