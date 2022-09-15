JOHNSON CITY - Claire Cedulie Tousignant Coyle, age 103, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home.

The third of twelve children, Claire was born November 30, 1918, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to the late Phillip and Cedulie Renaud Tousignant. She grew up in Rhode Island and lived in New York for over 50 years, until she moved to Johnson City with her daughter 13 years ago.

