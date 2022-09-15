JOHNSON CITY - Claire Cedulie Tousignant Coyle, age 103, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home.
The third of twelve children, Claire was born November 30, 1918, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to the late Phillip and Cedulie Renaud Tousignant. She grew up in Rhode Island and lived in New York for over 50 years, until she moved to Johnson City with her daughter 13 years ago.
Claire was of the Catholic faith, and she attended services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Claire married the love of her life, John J. Coyle on April 10, 1950. John was a WWII Army veteran. Claire was a bookkeeper for many years however her passion was caring for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved gardening and tending to her magnificent flowerbeds. She also enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and she was an excellent cook.
In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, John; daughter, Eileen Osborne in 1989; and her 11 siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Therese Mendo and Anne Coyle; grandchildren, Kevin, Kelly, Katie, and Jonathan (Brittany) Mendo; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Amedysis Hospice staff, including Devan, Jada, Laura, Hannah, Melissa, and Bryan, as well as Dr. James Hansen.
Claire’s family will receive friends from 10:00-12:00 pm, with a Prayer Service and Rosary at 11:30 am, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. She will be interred in St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Long Island, New York at a later date.