JOHNSON CITY - Clabe Clifford Andes, Jr. age 84, of Johnson City, died at his home, Saturday, January 21, 2023, following a lengthy illness. Clifford was the son of the late Clabe Andes, Sr and Ercella Markwood Andes of Jonesborough, TN. In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Sweeney.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Mercer Andes who he always referred to as “my little darling”; children, Tammy and Tommy Adkins; grandson, Jordan Bowser; two great-grandchildren, Mack and Abby Bowser of Johnson City; niece, Frances Statzer and great niece, Debbie Oliver both of Kingsport.

