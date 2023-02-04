JOHNSON CITY - Clabe Clifford Andes, Jr. age 84, of Johnson City, died at his home, Saturday, January 21, 2023, following a lengthy illness. Clifford was the son of the late Clabe Andes, Sr and Ercella Markwood Andes of Jonesborough, TN. In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Sweeney.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Mercer Andes who he always referred to as “my little darling”; children, Tammy and Tommy Adkins; grandson, Jordan Bowser; two great-grandchildren, Mack and Abby Bowser of Johnson City; niece, Frances Statzer and great niece, Debbie Oliver both of Kingsport.
Clifford attended East Tennessee State University and was a graduate of the school of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University. He began his career in 1957 at 17 years of age and served in many capacities throughout the years. At his retirement he was Senior Vice-President and community Banking Manager.
He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church and served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He served as Worship Five Master of the Masons in 1991 and a member of Jericho Shrine Temple. Clifford was a member of the Elks for 58 years and State Treasurer for 25 years. He was a Board Member of the United Emmaus Community and volunteered monthly in Asheville, NC at the Chapel of Billy Graham Training Center, the Cove. One of the most notable and admirable qualities was his integrity and his infamous wit.
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice, the Staff at Dominion in memory care, Dr. Michael Grossrode, and Dr. Beth McCurley for their excellent care during his illness. A special heartfelt thank you to Richard and Lady Isis Koenders of Thomasville, GA, for their never-ending support and love. Many thanks to the neighbors and friends who continually supported the family.
Clifford donated his body to ETSU Quillen College of Medicine.
Any donations may be sent to the Michael J. Fox, Parkinson’s Foundation in honor of Clifford. PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741