UNICOI - "CJ" Clarence Justin Light 39 of Unicoi passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 27, 2022.Preceded in death by father Merle Light; paternal and maternal grandparents.He left behind mother, Elizabeth Hammonds, sister Elisha (Shannon) and light of his life niece Aly.