ELIZABETHTON - Cindy Walker Gober, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Cindy was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Carolyn Belle (Roberts) Walker of Johnson City, Tennessee and the late Duard Belmont Walker. In addition to her father, Cindy was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Gober on January 31, 2021.
Cindy retired as a middle school teacher at Happy Valley Middle School after 27 years of service. After retiring from Happy Valley, Cindy continued to serve her community through sports therapy, education, adult activity courses, especially water aerobics and teaching at the Johnson City Senior Center. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with her family, teaching swimming lessons for kids, hiking and traveling.
Those left to cherish Cindy’s memories include three sons, Chad Russell Fulwider (Jessica Robbins Fulwider) of Shreveport, LA, Derrick Anthony Fulwider (Whitney Danielle Lewis) of Johnson City, TN and Jace Vincent Fulwider (Beth Pierce Fulwider) of Kingsport, TN; and four grandchildren, Maisie, Kanaan, Kassidy and Caroline.
It was Cindy’s wish to be cremated and services will be announced at a later date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Shepherds’ Inn, P.O. Box 2214, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.