GREENEVILLE - Cindy M. Landers age 48 of Greeneville went to be with Jesus on December 11, 2020 at her residence.
She worked at First Horizon Bank in Greeneville and was an avid animal lover.
She was loved by everyone who knew her.
She was the daughter of Gary and Ruby Cretsinger of Johnson City and Jim Landers of Morristown.
Cindy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rose Miller of Limestone and Joann Landers of Afton and one Aunt Kathy Coffey of Rogersville.
She is survived by two brothers Mark (Virginia) Landers and Jamie (Krystin) Landers both Jonesborough; two half brothers: Keith (Misty) Hipsher of Greeneville and Kevin Landers; one step-brother: Matt Cretsinger; two step sisters: Tracy (Beri) Draganic and Melinda (Jeff) Dumpert all of Greeneville, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews whom she adored.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3 – 7 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. James “Buddy” Cretsinger officiating.
Interment will be on Sunday at 2 pm in Horse Creek Church of God.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 pm at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are her brothers and nephews.
