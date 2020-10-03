JOHNSON CITY - Cindy Kay Wilson Arnold Gentry, 50, Johnson City, flew home to heaven on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Cindy was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She attended Daniel Boone High School and also Cash Hollow Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed crafting and reading.
Cindy was the daughter of Dan and Lorna Davenport Wilson. She was preceded in death by her father, Dan; brothers, Danny and Tom, also another brother George who passed on October 1, 2020; grandparents Smith and Pearl Davenport and Cloice Hyatt.
Cindy is survived by her mother Lorna Wilson of Johnson City; daughter, Kaylee Arnold and Alex; grandchildren, Enricque, Sabrina, Manuel, and Antonio; sisters, Kathy Moody, Connie Wilson and partner Keith McNabb of Johnson City; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and ex-spouses and friends, Ronald Arnold and Ronnie Gentry.
The funeral service for Cindy will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Service with Charles Scherer, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 P.M. till service hour.
The committal and entombment will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Chuck Whitehead, Jeremy Bishop, Noah Beverly, Thomas Wilson, Chris Story, and Billy Boggs. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Gentry family. (610-7171)