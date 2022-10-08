ELIZABETHTON - Cindy Fulwider Gober, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Cindy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on January 3, 1951, to Carolyn Belle (Roberts) Walker of Newport, Tennessee and the late Duard Belmont Walker, Sr., of Piney Flats, Tennessee. Her father was named Head of the Department of Physical Education at Milligan College in June, 1951, and she was raised on the Milligan College (University) campus. In addition to her father, Cindy was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Gober on January 31, 2021.
Cindy graduated from Happy Valley High School and Milligan College (University). She also received her masters degree in Education from ETSU as well as additional post-graduate work there towards her PhD.
Cindy retired from teaching at Happy Valley Middle School after 28 years of service. After retiring from Happy Valley, Cindy continued to serve her community through sports therapy, education, adult activity courses, teaching at the Johnson City Senior Center and teaching water aerobics for the last several years at Elizabethton High School.
She achieved certifications as an Aquatic Fitness Professional from the Aquatic Exercise Association and as a Group Fitness Instructor from the American Council on Exercise; she was recognized for her contributions to the development of the Sport for All Program by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education; she was recognized for her dedication to Wellness in America and Support of Safe and Healthful Aerobic Exercise by the American Running and Fitness Association.
Cindy was appointed to the State of Tennessee Governors Council on Physical Fitness and Health; she was the Tennessee Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dances (TAHPERD) Secondary Physical Educator of the Year in 1990-91; Cindy was elected President of TAHPERD in 1994; she also won TAHPERDs Honor Award for Distinguished Service in 1995; Cindy won TAHPERDs Presidential Award in 1998; she was TAHPERDs Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the Year in 1999-2000; she won Teacher of the Year for Middle & Secondary School Physical Education by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education; she won the Southern District Honor Award for meritorious service to the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance in 2003.
She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with her family, teaching swimming lessons for kids, hiking and traveling.
Cindy will be remembered by her sons, Chad (Jessica) Fulwider, Derrick (Whitney Lewis) Fulwider and Jace (Beth) Fulwider; her grandchildren Kanaan, Caroline, Kassidy and Maisie Fulwider; one sister, Teresa (Kevin) Knox and three brothers, Buff (Debbie) Walker, Gary (Gina) Walker, and Tracy (Susan) Walker; her nieces and nephews, Tony (Lisa) Stout, Anlyn (John) Hughes, Stephanie Sibley, Trey Walker, Sky Walker, Brent (Amanda) Parker, Brittany (Andy) Tynon and Gavin Walker; her Aunt Pat Aldridge-Hinkle and Uncle Clark Hinkle; her cousins Jeff (Mary Ellen) Walker, Robin (David) Jimenez, Jeff (Tembra) Aldridge, Melanie Aldridge; stepchildren Denyse (Paul) Brackett, Greg (Joni) Gober), Jennifer (Matt) Storm; step grandchildren Laura Marie, Madison, Cole and Hannah; and many other beloved family members, friends, co-workers (from Happy Valley Middle School and Sportime PE Equipment) and her students of all ages.
A celebration of life for Cindy will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Paul Gabinet officiating.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to The Shepherds Inn, P.O. Box 2214, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or The Duard and Carolyn Walker Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, TN, 37682.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.