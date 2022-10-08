ELIZABETHTON - Cindy Fulwider Gober, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Cindy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on January 3, 1951, to Carolyn Belle (Roberts) Walker of Newport, Tennessee and the late Duard Belmont Walker, Sr., of Piney Flats, Tennessee. Her father was named Head of the Department of Physical Education at Milligan College in June, 1951, and she was raised on the Milligan College (University) campus. In addition to her father, Cindy was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Gober on January 31, 2021.

Cindy graduated from Happy Valley High School and Milligan College (University). She also received her masters degree in Education from ETSU as well as additional post-graduate work there towards her PhD.

