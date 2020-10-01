JONESBOROUGH - God has called his Beautiful Angel home. Cindy Cook of Jonesborough, TN has gone home to be with the Lord. Cindy was born in Newport News, VA. A very dearly loved wife, daughter, sister, and grandmother, who always gave of herself to everyone, expecting nothing in return. A very talented artist, whose works we will cherish forever. Cindy will be sorely missed by all and will always have a special place in our hearts forever until we meet again.
She leaves behind her husband Benjamin Cook, Jonesborough, formerly of Salem Virginia, who has cherished every moment the Lord has allowed him to have with this beautiful woman. She also leaves behind her mother, Maxie and Wayne King; her father, John and Linda Maiden; son, Matthew Maiden; father-in-law Benjamin Cook and Margaret Cook; mother-in-law, Phyllis Wagoner and Leonard Wagoner; sister, Dee and Steve Creasy; brother Mike and Kari Maiden; niece and nephew Ashley and Joshua Maiden; grandchildren Skyler Maiden, William Bragg, Hunter Stactz, Alyssa Stactz, and Cruz Stactz; stepbrothers, Mike Rodefer and Melissa, Tony Rodefer and Lori; stepsister, Kim Taylor; stepdaughters Kristie Cook, and Abbygail Cook; stepson Noah Cook; brother-in-law, David Cook (deceased); and brother-in-law, Ronnie and Cindy Cook. Cindy also leaves behind a very extended family, and many good friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cook Family @ 124 King Road, Jonesborough, Tennessee 37659
The family will receive visitors at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough, Tennessee, Sunday October 4th from 2-5pm.
The graveside service will be Tuesday October 6th @ 1pm, taking place at Mountain Home National Cemetery (new annex) in Johnson City Tennessee.
Condolences may be sent to the Cook family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
