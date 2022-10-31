UNICOI - Christy Lynn Judy, age 54, of Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center with her brother and sister by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Diane and James Judy, and her brother, Keith Judy.
Growing up Christy’s mom said she never doubted that there was a God because of his constant presence in Christy’s life. God always had his hand on Christy’s shoulder. Christy was special. She grew up with challenges yet remained happy. She was loved by everyone that ever came in to contact with her.
Christy is survived by her brother, Shawn Judy and his wife, Vicki, and their children, Griffin, Ally, and Mandi along with her sister, Niki Judy and her daughter, Kennedi.
Christy’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Dawn of Hope who have cared for and loved Christy over the years. Christy’s roommates will always have a special place in the hearts of the Judy family.
The committal and interment service for Christy will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in the mausoleum at Washington County Memory Gardens with the Rev. Aaron Atchley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Christy’s memory to Dawn of Hope/Crockett House. PO Box 30 Johnson City, TN 37605.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Judy family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave, Johnson City, is serving the Judy family. (423) 282-1521