UNICOI - Christy Lynn Judy, age 54, of Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center with her brother and sister by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Diane and James Judy, and her brother, Keith Judy.

Growing up Christy’s mom said she never doubted that there was a God because of his constant presence in Christy’s life. God always had his hand on Christy’s shoulder. Christy was special. She grew up with challenges yet remained happy. She was loved by everyone that ever came in to contact with her.

