ERWIN - Christy Lea Hampton Hyder, age 54, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 25, 2022, where she was embraced by her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and her precious mama. She passed away peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center while her three boys were by her side, holding her hands. Christy lived most of her life in Erwin and she is the youngest daughter of Murrel Hampton and the late Barbara Gail Saltz Hampton, who passed away on May 9, 2020.
Christy graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1985. She attended and graduated from TCAT in Elizabethton as a Medical Technician. Christy was a member of First Baptist Church in Erwin. She liked to cook, and she opened her own catering business, Christy’s Catering Company. Christy had a loving and generous heart, always putting the needs of others before her own. Christy loved taking care of others which inspired her to attend nursing school. She worked hard to put herself through nursing school while raising her three boys. Christy graduated from the East Tennessee State University Nursing School Program and became an LPN.
In her younger years, she loved to go horseback riding. Christy enjoyed planting flowers, going to the beach, and spending time at the lake with her sisters. She loved traveling to different places with her boys and, Christy was able to travel to Colorado three times over the past three years. Christy enjoyed her time in the Rocky Mountains getting to see Pike’s Peak and many other beautiful, adventurous places while she was there. She had a fun birthday surprise last September, getting to attend an outdoor concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Christy really liked her time relaxing while she soaked in the natural, outdoor hot spring pools in Steamboat Springs.
Christy’s laugh was contagious, and she enjoyed living life. She loved her family dearly. We will forever miss and love you.
In addition to her daddy, Murrel Hampton of Erwin, Christy leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories of her, her three boys: Jordan Hyder, Pinellas Park, FL, Garrett Hyder and William Hyder, both of Johnson City; her two sisters: Kim Rutherford and Mark, Johnson City, Lisa Peterson and Benny, Erwin; special friend and father of her boys, Gary Hyder, Johnson City; her two nephews: Ben Peterson and Heath Rutherford; other special family members and friends also survive.
Christy’s family will receive friends on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Her life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. with a service officiated by Pastor Estel Williams. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jordan Hyder, Heath Rutherford, Ben Peterson, Benny Peterson, Mark Bradwell and Chris Black. Honorary pallbearers will Caleb Armstrong and Colton Warrick.
The family would like to thank a special friend and neighbor of Christy’s, Stara Brackins for helping their mom during a difficult time and Lori Armstrong for her love, help and support.
