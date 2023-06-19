PENSACOLA, FL - Christopher Todd Smith passed away on May 31st, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Chris was born on April 10th, 1964, in Asheville, NC. He attended Clyde A. Erwin High School before enlisting in the Army. Chris was designated the MOS of Army Tactical Microwave Systems Repairer/Operator. He graduated at the top of his class in "A School." Chris attended Airborne school where he earned his jump wings. He eventually promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was cross trained as a Military Police Officer. Towards the end of his Military career, Chris was part of a cumulative training program nicknamed "Robin Sage" that assisted in training Army Special Forces. Chris was Director of Sales & Field Service Support for Consortia Surgical Services. Consortia hopes to create a scholarship fund for Biomedical Engineers in Chris' name. Chris was most recently a resident of Pensacola, FL, but spent several years residing in East Tennessee and North Carolina. Chris was a loving father, son, and friend. He was a joy to those around him and we will forever cherish and honor his memory. Chris is survived by his parents Richard and Sandra Smith; his children Samantha, Adam, Catie, Eric, Lindsey, and Ricki; grandchildren Eden, Ivy, and Leighton; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles. Chris greatly appreciated the daily support of his neighbor and close friend, Brandon Lloyd. Chris felt that his life was so full, and he was very grateful to God for his family, friends, and career. The family would like to thank the VA for all resources and medical care provided to Chris. A celebration of life service will be held at Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Dr Gray, TN 37615, on Friday June 30th from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.