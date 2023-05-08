Christopher Todd Hughes, III, infant son of Waiverly Amber Edwards and Christopher Todd Hughes, Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. Christopher is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Carl Tolley; maternal great-grandfathers: Jerry “Paps” Shell and Grady Edwards; maternal great-grandmothers: Gail Hughes and Diane Edwards; and maternal great-uncle, James Daniel “Jamie” Hughes, Jr.
Christopher Todd Hughes, III has left behind to cherish his memory: parents: Amber Edwards and Todd Hughes; maternal grandparents: Tim and Diane Edwards; paternal grandparents: Carla and Travis Fleenor and Todd, Sr. and Dawn Hughes; uncles: Easton Edwards and Caleb Church; aunts: Andrea Lee and husband Greg, and Christa Presnell; maternal great-grandfather, James Hughes, Sr.; maternal great-grandmother, Vanda Tipton and husband James; paternal great-grandmother, Penny Tolley; several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Howard Townsend for all of your kindness and concern during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Christopher Todd Hughes, III in a graveside committal service to be held at 4:30 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Mill Creek Cemetery. Pastor Steve Wilson and Pastor Greg Poe will officiate. Those attending the committal service should meet at Mill Creek Cemetery by 4:20 pm on Saturday, May 20th for the service.
In lieu of flowers, those who choose may drop food off for the family at 3112 Temple Hill Road, Erwin, TN 37650.