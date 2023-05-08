Christopher Todd Hughes, III, infant son of Waiverly Amber Edwards and Christopher Todd Hughes, Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. Christopher is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Carl Tolley; maternal great-grandfathers: Jerry “Paps” Shell and Grady Edwards; maternal great-grandmothers: Gail Hughes and Diane Edwards; and maternal great-uncle, James Daniel “Jamie” Hughes, Jr.

Christopher Todd Hughes, III has left behind to cherish his memory: parents: Amber Edwards and Todd Hughes; maternal grandparents: Tim and Diane Edwards; paternal grandparents: Carla and Travis Fleenor and Todd, Sr. and Dawn Hughes; uncles: Easton Edwards and Caleb Church; aunts: Andrea Lee and husband Greg, and Christa Presnell; maternal great-grandfather, James Hughes, Sr.; maternal great-grandmother, Vanda Tipton and husband James; paternal great-grandmother, Penny Tolley; several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

