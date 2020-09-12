UNICOI - Christopher Lee Maricle, age 46, Unicoi, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He lived most of his life in Unicoi County and is a son of the late Judy Moffitt Shell, September 2013.
Chris was of the Christian Faith. He was a bus driver for Dawn of Hope.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Shell, August 2011.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his fiance of twenty-nine years, Lori Peterson; special mother-in-law, Nell Peterson; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Terry Tilson; brother-in-law, Tim Peterson; special cousin, Joy Butler; special friends, Samantha and David Foster; three fur babies: Oakley, Bandit, Honey Maricle; several other friends also survive.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P. M. in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P. M. on Wednesday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P. M. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully appreciate donations be made to help defer funeral expenses to: Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.
