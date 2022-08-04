JOHNSON CITY - Christopher Ian Harris, 22, of Johnson City was unexpectedly taken from us on Sunday, July 31 2022.
Chris was raised in Johnson City and Carter County, and he received his High School diploma from the State of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, A.C. and Gertrude Williams and Dennis and Wanda Harris. Also, by his aunt Sarah Jane Tutko of Manassas Va.
He is survived by his parents, Rick and Sylvia Harris of Johnson City; brother, Alan Bales of Chuckey Tn.; his aunts and uncles, Bill Williams, Mike and Linda Williams, Mary Jo and Gary Warren, Barbara and Al McConaghie, and Chris Tutko.; also, by many cousins.
He was a true and loyal friend to his many friends and especially one very special friend, Jill Hawkins. His mother and father would like to thank Jonathon, Tray, James, Alan and Noah for being there for him whenever he needed them.
The family of Christopher Ian Harris will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 3 pm with Rev. Tim Lovell officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Harris Family.