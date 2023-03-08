Christine Yankee Mar 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAY - Christine Yankee, 51, of Gray, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 after a brief illness.Services for Christine will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you ON AIR