ERWIN - Christine Smith, age 91, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Bayonne, NJ, Christine is a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Baldanza) Abate. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, where she served as Sacristen. Christine also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a devoted church member, and loving housewife who enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Christine is preceded in death by three brothers: Sam Abate, Anthony Abate and Vincent Abate; and one sister, Grace Wulffen.

Christine Smith has left behind to cherish her memory: loving husband of 40 years, Carl Mac Smith; children: Christine Orlandini and husband Mark, John Kmetz, Karen Milligan and husband Richard, and Mark Smith and wife Kim; grandchildren: John Martin and wife Paula, Januari Martin, Torrin Panico, Travis Campbell, and Ian Campbell; great-grandson, Angelo Torrencampo; sister, Rose Laffey; and several nieces and nephews.

