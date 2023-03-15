ERWIN - Christine Smith, age 91, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Bayonne, NJ, Christine is a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Baldanza) Abate. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, where she served as Sacristen. Christine also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a devoted church member, and loving housewife who enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Christine is preceded in death by three brothers: Sam Abate, Anthony Abate and Vincent Abate; and one sister, Grace Wulffen.
Christine Smith has left behind to cherish her memory: loving husband of 40 years, Carl Mac Smith; children: Christine Orlandini and husband Mark, John Kmetz, Karen Milligan and husband Richard, and Mark Smith and wife Kim; grandchildren: John Martin and wife Paula, Januari Martin, Torrin Panico, Travis Campbell, and Ian Campbell; great-grandson, Angelo Torrencampo; sister, Rose Laffey; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Christine Smith in a funeral mass to be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father Collins will officiate. A graveside committal service will be held in Monte Vista Memorial Park following the mass. Serving as active pallbearers will be Torrin Panico, John Martin, Ian Campbell, Richard Milligan, Mark Orlandini and Noel Valdes.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Deacons at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the 5th floor nurses at Johnson City Medical Center, and to Savannah, Casey and Jacob for their kindness, love and care during this difficult time.
