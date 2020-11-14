JOHNSON CITY - Christine L. Martin, age 94, of Johnson City, TN, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved family on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. Christine was born in Roan Mountain, TN to the late F. Edwin Calhoun and Blanche McKinney Calhoun.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jack Martin; son, Terry L. Martin; four brothers, infant Hershel Calhoun, Renard Calhoun, Horace Calhoun and Carroll Calhoun; two sisters, Stella Freeman and Betty Hughes. Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Anthony (Tony) Martin and wife Patsy, of Elizabethton, TN; grandson, Kevin L. Martin and wife Melinda; great-granddaughter, Lily Martin, all of Knoxville, TN; two special nieces, Gail Johnson and Sherry Palmer, of Roan Mountain, TN; several other nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Christine L. Martin will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Historic Section, Johnson City, TN with Pastor Garry Edwards officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 P.M.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Pinecrest Baptist Church. 2129 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City, TN 37601 or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to especially thank the office staff and the nurses of B and C wing of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for their loving care shown to Christine and her family. Also a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.