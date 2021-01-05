HAMPTON - Christine H. Morris, age 91, of Hampton, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late H.C. and Hazel Bowlin Waycaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Morris and a brother, Jack Waycaster. Christine was a member of Sims Hill Christian Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed attending church and spending time with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory, include her son, Chris Morris of Elizabethton; a special nephew, David Walker of Conowingo, MD; and a special niece, Debbie White of Cornelius, NC.
A service to honor the life of Christine H. Morris will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Bret Jones, Minister officiating. The graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from the deacons and elders of Sims Hill Christian Church.
The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service on Friday, January 8th from 10:00 – 11:00 AM in the chapel. Those who prefer may visit the funeral home on Thursday, January 7th from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm to pay their respects and sign the guest book.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Sims Hill Christian Church, 206 Sims Hill Road, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
