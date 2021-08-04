JOHNSON CITY - Christine (Maynor) Foxx, 91, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Christine was born on May 25, 1930, in Elkhorn, Kentucky, to the late Fontie Forrest and Louisa Ratliff Maynor.
Christine had lived in the Johnson City and Jonesborough areas for most of her life. She was a Christian woman and was well known for her cooking, especially her biscuits and gravy.
In addition to her parents, Christine was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob Foxx; and a daughter, Tammy King.
Those left to cherish Christine’s memory include her daughters, Brenda Brown, Sharon Gray, Michelle Harris, and Bobbi Hogan; her son Larry Foxx; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Howard and Jan Tittle; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Fountain of Life Bible Church in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Friday, August 6, 2021, beginning at 7:00 pm. Dr. Matt Young will be officiating the service.
Condolences can be sent to Christine’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
