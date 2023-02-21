HAMPTON - Christine C. Cook, age 93, of Hampton, Tennessee went home to be the Lord on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Signature Health and Rehabilitation Center of Elizabethton. Christine was born in Carter County to the late Herve and Earlene (Franklin) Carver. In addition to her parents, Christine was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Ed” Cook; a son, Michael Cook; a sister, Frances Spain; and two brothers, Herve Carver, Jr. and Norman Carver.

Christine graduated from Hampton High School in 1946 as valedictorian. She retired from Empire Furniture Company of Johnson City, where she worked for 32 years. She was a member of Rittertown Baptist Church.

