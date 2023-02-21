HAMPTON - Christine C. Cook, age 93, of Hampton, Tennessee went home to be the Lord on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Signature Health and Rehabilitation Center of Elizabethton. Christine was born in Carter County to the late Herve and Earlene (Franklin) Carver. In addition to her parents, Christine was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Ed” Cook; a son, Michael Cook; a sister, Frances Spain; and two brothers, Herve Carver, Jr. and Norman Carver.
Christine graduated from Hampton High School in 1946 as valedictorian. She retired from Empire Furniture Company of Johnson City, where she worked for 32 years. She was a member of Rittertown Baptist Church.
Christine is survived by one daughter, Sylvia Jean Potter and husband Brookie of Elizabethton; one son, William Cook of Johnson City; six grandchildren: Charles Potter, Tracey Perez, Teresa Potter, William Cook II, Rebecca Olds, and Dawn Cook; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Christine’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in the Rittertown Baptist Church with Reverend Richard Stout and Reverend Dean Smith officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Thomas Little. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM in the church prior to the service on Thursday or at the home of her daughter, Jean Potter, at other times.
The graveside service will follow in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Charles Potter, Kayla Penix, Jamie Perez, Ronald Merritt, Jr., Dickie Tester, Mark Payne, Jack Smith and Bobby Dugger.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Signature Health Care for the loving care given to Christine during her illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in honor of Christine to Rittertown Baptist Church – Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 822 Rittertown Road, Hampton, TN 37658.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Cook family through our website, www.tetrickfuneral home.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423)542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Christine C. Cook.