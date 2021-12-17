Christa Tipton Hicks, age 48, formerly of Unicoi, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Jefferson County, TN. She is a daughter of Maynard Wesley Tipton and Carolyn Rogers Tipton. Christa lived most of her life in Unicoi County.
Christa was formerly employed at Nationwide Insurance for several years. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Christa was a proud Granny to her two grandchildren. She was a very hard worker, and she had a very outgoing, friendly personality.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her parents, Maynard and Carolyn Tipton; two sons: Robert Shane Hicks (Joyce Love) and Daniel Hicks (Beth); two grandchildren: Carlyle Rayder Hicks and Cyrilla Lynn Hicks; one brother, Maynard Wesley Tipton, II; one sister, Mona Tipton Sills (Gary); several aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and special friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations be made to: Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Hicks family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Hicks family. (423) 743-1380.