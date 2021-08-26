This is my Father’s world, the birds their carols raise, the morning light, the lily white, declare their Maker’s praise.
On Saturday morning, August 21, 2021, after 90 years of an amazing life, our beloved Christa passed away at her home.
Christa Elfriede Liebschner Dison was born on June 12, 1931 in Frankenberg, Germany. As a teenager, she courageously left East Germany during World War II for the United States of America.
A member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Johnson City, she loved her traditional Lutheran faith, the Church, and her church family. She loved spending time outdoors, at the lake, walking at Winged Deer Park, working her amazing green thumb in her flower garden, or just on her front porch listening to the birds. She had a genuine love for rescue dogs and cats, a long-term member of local humane societies, and mama to so many rescues including her precious Cole and Millie.
She was lovingly referred to as the "Mother of Doctors" at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center, where she faithfully served as an Administrative Professional until her retirement in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Kaethe Liebschner; a sister, Edith Muller; and a daughter, Teresa Dison Whetsell.
Survivors include one sister, Marianne Kaukuris; two daughters and sons-in-law: Norman and Diana Duncan of Johnson City and Tim and Alisa Krell of Hendersonville, NC; and one son and daughter-in-law Keith Jr. and Debbie Dison of Gray, TN. One niece, Beate (Dennis) Blea and three nephews, Dirk Kaukuris (Julia), Steffen Muller (Recka), and Gunther Muller (Hannelore). Five grandchildren: Daphanie Parham (Joe), Amanda Duncan Hollifield (Brooks), Audrey Duncan Jarrett (Jason), Amber Duncan, and Cody Dison (Jordan). Twelve great-grandchildren: Grace and Jackson Hollifield, Bailee and Brody Jarrett, Emersyn and her "little sunshine" Remington Ebarb; Erica, Hayden and Harper Parham, and Elsie and Edith Dison.
In keeping with her wishes, a small memorial service will be held at Our Saviour Lutheran Church on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 6:00pm. We ask that guests wear a mask during the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.