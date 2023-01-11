GILBERT, SC - Chrisley Jay Loveless, 66, of Gilbert, SC on January 7, 2023 surrounded by his family at home. Chris was born and grew up in Elizabethton, TN. After graduating from Happy Valley High School in 1974, he worked for several manufacturing and retail stores in management. More importantly to him, Chris (Jay to his people in Elizabethton) began to work with several bands in Johnson City, TN before joining the band Hickory Switch and traveling around the west. It was there that he met the love of his life Mary on August 5, 1985. The two were engaged in August 23, 1985 and Chris married Mary and her 2 children on November 9, 1985. The next 4 years welcomed 2 more children in 1986 and 1989 and a move to Gilbert, SC in 1991 where they raised their family.

Chris is preceded in death by his mother Tempie D. Loveless, and 2 brothers Leonard Clay and Emmert Ray Loveless. He is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Anita Shelek (Todd) in Wheeling, WV, his son Danny Jumer (Norma) in Gilbert, SC, his daughter Aubrey Vaughn in Columbia, SC, and his son Forrest Loveless in Gilbert, SC; two sisters, Evelyn Stroud, of Statesville, NC, Gaye Loveless, of Elizabethton, TN; two sister's-in-law, Brenda Loveless, of Elizabethton, TN and Linda Loveless, of WY; along with 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild on the way and many beloved nieces and nephews.