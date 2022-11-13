ERWIN - Chris “Dooger” Duncan, age 43, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Dooger was a son of Mildred (Cantrell) Duncan and the late Robert Ernest Duncan. He was a member of Pathway Freewill Baptist Church, where he served as trustee. He loved wrestling and ballgames, especially Yankees baseball. In addition to his father, Dooger is preceded in death by his step-sister, Pam Effler.
Chris “Dooger” Duncan has left behind to cherish his memory: mother, Mildred Duncan, brothers: Scott Duncan and wife Robin, Mack Duncan, Jerry Duncan and wife Charlotte, Keith Duncan and wife Angel, Johnny Duncan, and Randy Duncan; sisters: Connie Carter and husband Kim, and Sheila Jones and husband Kevin; niece, Ashleigh Duncan; great-niece, Keeleigh Duncan; and special friends: Tommy Turner, Mark Peterson, Gary Peterson, Keith Harris and numerous additional beloved friends and cousins.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Chris “Dooger” Duncan in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Pathway Freewill Baptist Church, 750 Carolina Avenue, Erwin. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday and will continue until service time at Pathway Freewill Baptist Church. A graveside committal service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday following the funeral service. Those attending the committal service should meet at Pathway Freewill Baptist Church by 1:00 pm on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Terry Harrell, Keith Harris, Tom Banks, Jason Harris, Scott Metcalf and Glenn Nielsen. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Turner, Rick Cantrell, Rodney Cantrell, Mark Peterson, Henry Hampton, Ted Bailey and Gary Peterson.