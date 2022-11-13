ERWIN - Chris “Dooger” Duncan, age 43, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Dooger was a son of Mildred (Cantrell) Duncan and the late Robert Ernest Duncan. He was a member of Pathway Freewill Baptist Church, where he served as trustee. He loved wrestling and ballgames, especially Yankees baseball. In addition to his father, Dooger is preceded in death by his step-sister, Pam Effler.

Chris “Dooger” Duncan has left behind to cherish his memory: mother, Mildred Duncan, brothers: Scott Duncan and wife Robin, Mack Duncan, Jerry Duncan and wife Charlotte, Keith Duncan and wife Angel, Johnny Duncan, and Randy Duncan; sisters: Connie Carter and husband Kim, and Sheila Jones and husband Kevin; niece, Ashleigh Duncan; great-niece, Keeleigh Duncan; and special friends: Tommy Turner, Mark Peterson, Gary Peterson, Keith Harris and numerous additional beloved friends and cousins.

Trending Recipe Video