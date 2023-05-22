Chikenia T. Livingston May 22, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chikenia T. Livingston departed this life May 18, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete.Professional service and care of Ms. Chikenia T. Livingston and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013 Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recommended for you Related Articles Gerald Hyder Donald David Henley Mrs. Elaine Clouse Patti B. Phillips Mary Catherine Oliver Dolores Jones Brown Dalene Crowe Bowman Scottie Blaine Wolfe Betty B. Edwards Janice Katherine Moze ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.