(December 14, 1948 – February 25, 2021)
JOHNSON CITY - Chester William Campbell, Jr., 72, of Johnson City, TN departed his earthly home on February 25, 2021 surrounded by his children. A native of Johnson City, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, five beloved children, Timothy Campbell, Melissa Campbell, Amy Campbell, Joseph Campbell, and Rebecca Montoya, seven adored grandchildren, five great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Chester W. Campbell and Kate Owens Campbell, four sisters, one brother, and the mother of his children, Shirley Jane Laws Campbell.
Chester proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was a retired Sergeant of the Johnson City Fire Department with 25 years of service. He was a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Morris Baker Funeral Home, conducted by his pastor, Curtis Hurdt. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Morris-Baker website, under Chester’s obituary page, and available to view for 90 days. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM. A procession will then carry Chester to his final resting place at Mountain Home National Cemetery where a graveside service will be held. His fellow firefighters of the Johnson City Fire Department will serve as pall bearers. Please be aware that due to Covid-19 the cemetery does have a maximum limit of 50 people that may attend. The graveside will be recorded and uploaded to Chester’s obituary page by noon the following day.
Special thanks to the Johnson City Fire Department, Johnson City Police Department, and Boone Dam VFW Honor Guard Detail for their support and participation in honoring our father, a true hero.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Campbell family.