SEYMOUR, TN - Chester (Gene) McInturff, 89, of Seymour passed away on his birthday, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born and raised in Unicoi, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patsy. They lived in Athens and Bristol before settling in Seymour, TN in 1979. Chester was an active member at Trinity United Methodist Church, Addilynn United Methodist Church, Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, and Seymour United Methodist Church. He enjoyed genealogy and traveling with friends and family. He worked for Mayfield's, Flav-O-Rich, Klenzade, and Ecolab as a consultant to the food industry. Chester was an army veteran who served during the Korean War. Chester was also preceded in death by parents, Shep and Lelia McInturff; brothers, Gaither, Kenneth, and Floyd McInturff; and sisters, Mabel Jones Renfro, Gertha Street, Virgie Ingram, Florence Seward, Jessie Lingerfelt White, Hazel Berry, and Eva Davis. Survivors include: children, Lisa Dawn McInturff Chamness (husband Ken Chamness) of Johnson City, TN, Alan Eugene McInturff (wife Sheri Thornton McInturff) of Southside, AL, Anthony Tucker McInturff (wife Jocelyn Frosch McInturff) of Knoxville, and Aimee Leigh McInturff Biddle (husband David Biddle) of Seymour, TN; grandchildren, Lindsey Chamness Maguigan (husband Chris Maguigan and great grandchild Toby Maguigan) of Morristown, TN, Reese Chamness and partner Morgan Linscott of New York City, Cari McInturff Williamson (husband Matt Williamson and great grandchildren Elias, Oliver, and Arthur Williamson) of Knoxville, TN, Emily McInturff MacArthur (husband Reid MacArthur) of New York City, Patrick McInturff of Huntsville, AL, Aleah McInturff Langdale (husband Kyle Langdale) of Weaver, AL, Dawson Biddle (wife Avery Shaffer Biddle) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Abbie Biddle of Seymour, TN; and very special friend, Wilma Green. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seymour United Methodist Church, 107 Simmons Road, Seymour, TN 37865 or Cross Food Ministry, 406 Boyd's Creek Hwy, Seymour, TN. 37865. The family will be having a private ceremony on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN. 37701. Memories and condolences may be shared with the McInturff family via www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
