FLOVILLA, GA - Chester "Butch" Richard Powell Jr., age 82, formerly of East Point, GA and most recently of Flovilla, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN on February 1, 1940. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Hobart Stanton, one sister Anita Franklin and a son-in-law, Timmy Ward. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Butch enjoyed fishing, barbequing and rooting for Georgia Tech. Mr. Powell worked for the Department of Revenue, DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and the City of East Point Police Department. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mr. Powell was also a lover of all animals and he was an avid Georgia Tech fan. Butch is survived by his daughters, Debbie Ward of Flovilla, Lisa (Scott) Tuttle of McDonough and Katie (Marvin) Walden of Forsyth. He has four grandchildren, Scottie Poss, Justin (Kayla) Farquhar, Marissa (Devin) Laurence and Emily (Ben) Cawthon and three great grandchildren, Carter Cawthon, Jaxon Cawthon and Ellie Cawthon. The family will receive friends at 2:00pm on October 15, 2022 at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough, Georgia. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com