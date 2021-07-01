JOHNSON CITY - Chester Arthur Bageant, 89, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence. He was a native of Moorefield, West Virginia and was a son of the late Ray Robert Bageant and Sylvia Stout Bageant. Mr. Bageant was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Elizabethton where he was serving as Senior Deacon. Mr. Bageant had worked and retired from Paty Lumber Company where he was an electrician. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Robinson; two brothers-in-law, Howard Perry and Reaves Robinson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Bessie Hinkle Bageant; a sister, Evelyn Perry, brother, Jerry Bageant and wife, Josie all of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Bageant will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday, July 2, 2021 at Zion Baptist Church, Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton with Pastor Alan King and Rev. Tim Perry officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 Pm until the service hour. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, New Annex. Pallbearers will be Deacons of Zion Baptist Church. For those attending the graveside service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Bageant family. 423-928-2245