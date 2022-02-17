Cheryl Pearrell, our loving mother, went to be with the Lord on Friday February 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with Covid/Pneumonia. She is now rejoicing in Heaven.
Cheryl was born in Martinsburg, WV, on October 10, 1958, to Phyllis V. Casteel and Harry L. Pearrell. She is survived by her sister Debby King and brother Buddy Pearrell. She has four children, Shawn Pearrell (wife Angie Pearrell), Larry Doner (wife Kacey Doner), Terry Doner (wife Kristin Doner), Stacy Doner (husband Bobby Tipton). Cheryl has eleven grandchildren, Brittni Pearrell, Justin Pearrell, Isaiah Doner, Kayleigh Doner, Nataleigh Doner, Melody Tipton, Colton Tipton, Macy Tipton, Alexis Tipton, Kayleigh Tipton, and Destiny Tipton. Cheryl also had one great granddaughter, Ryder Danielle McCoy.
Cheryl had a beautiful personality and loved spending time with her grandkids. She loved playing lottery and getting her nails done. She also loved caring for her dog, Tater.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 4-6 P.M. at Tetrick Funeral Services. There will be a celebration of life at 6 P.M.
