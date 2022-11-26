The loved ones of Cheryl Krueger share that on November 16, 2022, she went Home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 76.
Cheryl entered eternity with a host of relatives who had gone before her including her parents, grandparents, brother, beloved husband Joe and daughter Melissa. Cheryl may be gone from this life but not forgotten by her two daughters Karla and Cindy, multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, two nephews and a niece and their families, dear members of Joe's family and special friends she enjoyed sharing life and faith with while residing at the Christian Assisted Living facility of Johnson City, TN. It is most appropriate that we mention Grace, her sweet cat, that brought her much joy.
The centrality of Christ is her family’s most important focus. Cheryl would most definitely want the grace offered by Jesus Christ to be our greatest reflection in light of her passing. Ephesians 2:8-9 "For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast."
There will be no services at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, Tennessee, is honored to serve the Krueger family. (423) 282-1521