Cherry Beth Taylor Sell, passed away on April 12, 2021 at her home in Johnson City, TN at the age of 70. She was a homemaker and excellent cook who enjoyed reading, making crafts, and decorating. She loved and adored her dog, Pepper.
Cherry is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Harry Taylor and Julia Ruth Shanks.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Heyward Sell; daughters Katrina Sell of Johnson City and Jennifer Lynne Clark (Eddie Dwayne Clark) of Jonesborough; sons John Daniel Sell (April Boling Sell) of Blaine and William Andrew Sell (Joy Shankle Sell) of Cary, NC; grandchildren Zachary Thomas Simms of Kingsport, Amberly Damaris Bawgus and Bethany Lynne Bawgus of Johnson City, John Bralynn Sell, Hayden Embree Sell, and Amara Larken Sell of Blaine, and Gabriel Reeves Sell, Millie Rose Sell, and Hazel Mae Sell of Cary, NC; sister Barbara Stout (Bill Stout) of Jonesborough; and special friends Nancy and Nikki Simpson.
A private memorial service will be held.