Cherie Treadway Matthews went to the Lord peacefully on December 19, 2021. Cherie was born in Limestone, TN on February 23, 1951 to Cleo Carson Treadway and the late James Eugene Treadway.
Cherie was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She graduated from Washington College Academy and successfully operated Classic Flooring, a hardwood flooring distributorship. A member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, Cherie embodied the love of Christ every day. She was the brightest light in the room. She carried her torch high in the air that others might see and follow her. She was true and genuine. She led people to Christ in the gentlest of ways. She prayed for them, she wrote them, and she led them in Sunday school classes. She played piano for their weddings, hosted their baby showers, and sang to their babies in the nursery. She fed their families in times of grief, and she grieved with them. She vowed to mothers on their death beds to care for their children... and she did. She was a true Angel on earth. She gave herself selflessly to others—countless others.
She was the best “Nonna” to her grandchildren. They will always remember her joyous energy, silly quotes, handwritten cards (with many exclamation points), and amazing food. Nonna would continually remind them to “plan your work and work your plan” and that “happiness is an inside job.” Every conversation, phone call, or text (with a dozen emojis) would include: “I love you with all of my heart!”
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Cleo Treadway; her sister, Connie Dewald (Chuck); her brother; Dr. Jon Treadway (Becky); her husband of forty years, Eddie Matthews; her daughters, Christy Fellers (Greg) and Heather Montgomery (Gary); her three grandchildren: Matthew Wells, Sarah Beth Wells, and Morgan Fellers; her bonus grandchildren: Christian Montgomery (Meredith), their girls: Celie, Harper, and Finley, and Mason Montgomery; and her adopted family: Mike, Billie Sue, and Madeline Hubbard whom she has always called her own.
The family would specially like to thank Joe K. Reid II of Genesis Healthcare for his unwavering support and extra care; nurse Debbie Deisher for her encouragement, love, and prayers through Cherie’s final hours; and Karen Hathaway, NP, for her friendship and care. Cherie would give you all the biggest hugs.
Per Cherie’s request, there will not be a funeral service. Those who know her well are aware that she would never want to be an inconvenience or make you get out on a cold day! However, to meet the needs of her family, friends at SSUMC have graciously offered to host a celebration of life service on January 9, 2022 at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church of Jonesborough, TN at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that you wear bright, festive colors for the celebration as Cherie would want this to be a party. Those unable to attend may watch the service online at the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/campshed/.
The family requests no gifts or flowers. If you wish to honor Cherie, donations may be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church in her memory.
Cherie’s greatest desire was for all to know Jesus the way she did. In her last writings, Cherie requested that we share this message:
“It is fitting to let you know how she loved her Heavenly Father, her precious family, and friends. Cherie felt so very blessed to know God’s love and loved to share His Love with all she met in words and deeds.”
“That’s how it is with God’s love… once you’ve experienced it, you will spread his love to everyone… you’ll want to pass it on.”