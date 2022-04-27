Chera Nell Brice - Cox died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
She was born in Elizabethton, TN. Clara was baptized at age 11 at First Christian Church of Elizabethton and was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City, TN. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1987 and received her bachelor's and Masters's Degrees from ETSU. She was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. She worked at Woodridge Hospital and Frontier Health as a therapist for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert B. Brice, and her brother, Robert (Bobby) Brice.
She is survived by her husband, Stacy Cox; son, Adam Cox; mother, Dr. Janice Brice Miller; sister, Jan Brice Thorp.
Cox family will receive friends Friday, April 29, 2022, from 12 - 2 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home, The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Stan Leonard officiating. A graveside service will follow the funeral service in the Garden of Hope at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/
www.eastlawnkingsport.com