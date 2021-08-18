ELIZABETHTON - Charlotte “Teatle” Smith, 95, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Hillview Health Center of Elizabethton. Charlotte was born in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Seth and Ethel Allen Robinson. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was also preceded in death by her husband, James Dick Smith.
Charlotte had been employed as a nurse assistant in a local nursing home and was a lifelong member of Stoney Creek Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish Charlotte’s memory include two nieces, Anna Ruth Pierce of Elizabethton and Frances Stoneburner of Ocean City, Maryland; and two nephews, Dean Robinson of Elizabethton and Vernon Robinson of Jefferson, Maryland. Several great nieces and great nephews also survive.
A celebration of Charlotte’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton with Reverend Kenneth Jordan and Reverend David Foster officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Gary Elliott, Gabe Maupin, Mike Orr, Glen White, Steve Daniel, Trampus Bowers, Greg Redman and Vernon Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Church, Drew Cave, Bob Shoemaker, Bill Ellis and Jamie Buckles.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Charlotte’s neighbor, Tanya Miller and her church friends and family at Stoney Creek Baptist Church, also the staff of Hillview Health Center for the exceptional care given to Charlotte during her illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Stoney Creek Baptist Church, 1843 Highway 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Smith family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.