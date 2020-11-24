It is with great sadness that the family of Charlotte Sue Walker announces her passing on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 8:10pm, at the age of 91. Sue was born on August 10th, 1929, in Turkey Town, Tennessee to father Ernest Hughes and mother Christine Vest. She had been fighting the effects of a stroke and Afib for the past year. In 1951, Sue married John Wallace Walker in East Tennessee and moved to the Daytona Beach area. Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend of 69 years, John Wallace Walker, and her children, Jeffrey Norman Walker (Mary Ellen), and Robin Elaine Jimenez (David). Sue will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Brandon (deceased), Jeremy, Alexa (Rayan), and Rachel; by her great-grandchild Liam; by her siblings Elva, Linda (Lanny), Sandy (Robert), Dickie, and Sheila; by her sister-in-law Carolyn Walker (Duard-deceased); by her many nephews and nieces. A viewing and graveside funeral service in memory of Sue was held on Thursday, November 19th, 2020, at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, Florida. The viewing was from 1:00pm-2:00pm and the graveside service was at 2:00pm.
