UNICOI - Charlotte “Shirley” Phillips Fender, 86, of Unicoi, passed away at her residence on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County. She was the daughter of the late Vaughn and Mamie Treadway Phillips.
Shirley was a member of Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church. She co-owned R&M Electrics. Shirley loved her little dog, Sugar.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Conley Fender; siblings, Janice Castle, Billy Phillips, Jimmy Phillips, Doyle Phillips, Michael (Bobby) Phillips.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Katherine L. Miller; sister, Joyce Simmons.
The family would like to thank everyone that volunteered their love and support. A special thanks to friends and family for the great care they provided to both Shirley and the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church, 1703 Marbleton Rd. Unicoi, TN 37692.
An entombment service for Charlotte “Shirley” Phillips Fender will be conducted at 12 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Roselawn Memorial Park with Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 am Tuesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Fender family. (423) 610-7171