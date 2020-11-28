KINGSPORT - Charlotte Pugh, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, November 26, 2020.
She was born October 27, 1931, in Morristown, TN to the late Charles E. Smith and Jeanette Carmichael Smith. Charlotte graduated from Morristown High School in 1949. Later, she attended East Tennessee State University where she earned her B.S. Degree and taught school for many years in Sullivan County. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Morristown, TN. Charlotte married her high school sweetheart, Tom Pugh in 1954.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 66 plus years, Tom Pugh; sons, Steve Pugh and wife, Debbie, Mark Pugh and wife, Jill, John Pugh and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Jonathan Pugh and wife, Lauren, Jennifer Noe and husband, Scott, Karissa Pressley and husband, Erik, Michael Pugh, Daniel Pugh and wife, Jessie and Ethan Pugh and wife, Margaret; Thomas Pugh, Joseph Pugh and Candice Pugh; great grandchildren, Braeden, Knox and Elaina Pugh, Hudson and Layne Noe and Liam and Charlie Pressley; sister, Catherine (Tina) Smith.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 3:30 pm Monday, November 30, 2020, in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:30 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
The family will also receive friends from 12:00 – 1:30 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Mayes Mortuary, Morristown, TN.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Emma Jarnagan Cemetery, Morristown, TN, following visitation at the Mayes Mortuary. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials in Charlotte’s honor be made to, First Baptist Church, 504 W. Main Street, Morristown, TN, 37814.
