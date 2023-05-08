JOHNSON CITY - Charlotte Marie Campbell Chesser, 82, Johnson City, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Homer Campbell and Nelda Estep Campbell Ellis. Charlotte was a 1958 graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a homemaker. She loved to read her Bible, loved Country Gospel Music and Johnny Cash was her favorite singer. Charlotte attended University Parkway Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Geraldine Campbell Merritt.
Survivors include her husband of almost 63 years: Ray Chesser. Two sons: Gary Chesser and Jeffery Chesser and wife Rebecca, all of Johnson City. Two sisters: Jean Hart and Phyllis Campbell both of Elizabethton. Her special friend: Norma Hayes.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dr. Michael Oaks officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be her church family. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
