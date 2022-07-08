JOHNSON CITY - Charlotte Kathrine Cutshall Forester, 77, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. Charlie was a native of Fall Branch, TN.
Charlie worked at ITT North in Gray, TN, Commercial Credit of Johnson City, and retired from the City of Florence, SC where she worked in Probate Court for the last 31 years. She was a very kind and caring soul, she would help anyone she could. She will be sorely missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine & "Cutchie" Cutshall; daughter, ReNaee Morelock Marotte; son, Russell "Rusty" Morelock; husband, David "Bear" Forester.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Robin Branum; son, Ritchie Morelock; granddaughter, Emily Branum; grand sons, James, and Daniel Marotte.
There will be no formal services per her request.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.