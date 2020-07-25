UNICOI - Charlotte Faye Harrington, 85, of Unicoi, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Charlotte was born Marion Township, OH to the late William and Garnet Miller Buckholz. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2005, Charles Scott Harrington.
Those left to cherish the memory of Charlotte is her son, Robert Harrington and wife Marie; granddaughters, Lisa and Tiffany Harrington; grandsons, Josh and Brian Harrington; 6 great grandchildren.
It was Charlotte’s wish to be cremated and placed with her husband in Florida National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Mountain States Hospice for their loving care of Charlotte.
