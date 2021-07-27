ERWIN - Charlotte Davis Howze (91) of Erwin, TN born February 28, 1930 died July 24, 2021. She was the wife of the late John Woodward Howze and the daughter of the late Charles Dalton Davis and Daphne Justine Davis, both of Erwin, TN.
Mrs. Howze was a lifelong homemaker in Telford, TN. She was a member of the DAR in Jonesborough and Unicoi, the Mayflower Society, Telford Methodist Church and Erwin Presbyterian Church. She has four children: Catherine Howze (the late Ted Hansink) of Rigby, Idaho; Eddie Howze (Amelda Yelton) of Foxfire, North Carolina; Dee Howze Wake (the late Robert Wake) of Mukilteo, Washington and Keith Howze (Lea Harris) of Gray, Tennessee. She also has 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday 31, July at 11:00 in the Erwin Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Elm Street, Erwin, TN. All her many friends and relatives are warmly invited to attend.