JOHNSON CITY - Charlotte Hall, an educator and lifelong resident of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday April 10th 2022 at the age of 90 years. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Hall; her sister, Christine King Couch; and her parents Hampton R. and Anna Mae Dishner King.
Charlotte married Harold M. Hall on December 20, 1954. Charlotte had two boys, Harold Kenton Hall and Anthony King Hall, with wife Bambi Baker Hall, all of Johnson City. Her four grandchildren are: Emily Katelynn Hall Cole, with husband Jonathan Cole, Jeremy Alexander Hall, Michael Lucas Hall, and Adrian Nicholas Hall. Charlotte’s two great-grandchildren are Jayson and Jayden Cole.
Charlotte was a graduate of Boones Creek High School in 1953. She also graduated from East Tennessee State University where she continued her post-graduate work in the field of Special Education. She began her teaching career at Blountville High School, followed by terms at Bluff City High, Boones Creek Elementary, and Daniel Boone High School. At Boones Creek Elementary, she began their first Gifted Students program where she taught the first computer modules for elementary children. She also served as the president of the Washington County PTA. She also served as treasurer of the Washington County AARP for many years. She was an active member of the Washington County Home Demonstration Club and the Boones Creek Historical Trust. She was president of the Washington County Retired Teachers and enjoyed their fellowship. Charlotte was very active in the Washington County Democratic Party where she served two terms as treasurer.
She joined Oak Grove Baptist Church at the age of 13 in 1945. She sang in the choir for over 60 years. Charlotte taught classes for most of those years, including the Ruth Sunshine Class. She was the Director of Women’s Missions and had terms serving as both the church treasurer and church clerk. She also worked regularly teaching children in Bible School.
Charlotte had a passion for gardening and watching her wild birds in the backyard. She also loved to travel and attend musical theater. Her cooking and baking were legendary; her loaves of bread were given to friends and family regularly.
The family would like to thank all of the medical personnel who aided Charlotte through the past year. Special thanks go to Vanessa Fletcher, Debbie Bowman, Erma Gunzenhauser, and Chaplain Steven Spell.
Services will be held at Snyder Memorial Gardens, funeral home on Friday, April 15, 2022; visitation will be from 5 until 7pm with the funeral service to follow immediately.
