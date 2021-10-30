JOHNSON CITY - Charlotte Ann Baker, 80, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Herman and Vorita Bower. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Shona and Mickey Bower; and her husband, Paul E. Baker.
She is survived by one brother, Jimmie Bower and wife Martha, of North Carolina; three children, David Vaught and wife LaGina, of Jonesborough, TN, Lisa Cross, of Johnson City, TN, and Amy Vaught, of Gray, TN; two grandchildren, Caleb Vaught and wife Megan, of Johnson City, TN and Michelle Cross, of Johnson City, TN; one great granddaughter, Elsie Vaught; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family ceremony will be held at Monte Vista Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend their thanks to everyone at Virginia’s Garden at The Village at Allandale for all their love and care that was shown.
