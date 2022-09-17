JOHNSON CITY - Charlie H. Miller, age 68, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
A native of Johnson City, Charlie was born on February 26, 1954, to the late Frank and Mary Nelson Miller. He was of the Baptist faith.
Charlie married the love of his life, Bobbie Britt Miller, on April 2, 1994.
Charlie retired from the military in 2011 after 26 years of serving his country. He was enlisted in the Marine Corps from 1974-1977, where he served in Vietnam. Afterwards, he joined the Army National Guard. He was deployed to Kuwait and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. After retirement from the military, Charlie worked for Lighting Resources in Johnson City until 2021.
He loved the outdoors. In his free time, Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Britt; a daughter, Amy Miller; and brother, Wayne Miller.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bobbie; daughters, Clara Miller (special friend, Anthony Edwards) and Stephanie Miller; and his special dog, Rebel.
Charlie’s family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 pm, with visitation concluding promptly at 1:30, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The committal service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery in the Historic section (53 Memorial Ave, Mountain Home, TN 37684). Please meet at the cemetery gates by 1:50 pm to process to the committal shelter. Military honors will be rendered by DAV Honor Guard of Bluff City Chapter 39 and the Tennessee Army National Guard.
Active pallbearers will be Don Powers, Donnie Basinger, Scott Hopkins, Homer Grey, Rob Croxdale, and Billy Gregg. Honorary pallbearers will include Jimmy Ward and Timothy Hopson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the donation link under the obituary page to help offset expenses.