ELIZABETHTON - Charlie “Chuck” Rhondel Richardson, age 72, of Elizabethton, passed in the arms of his loving wife, at his residence, under the care of Hospice, Tuesday, December 15th. Born and raised in Elizabethton, Chuck was born on January 19, 1948, son of Earl and Esther (Stines) Richardson. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by sisters Lois Nave and Joyce Richardson and infant brother James Richardson; and an infant sister, Alice Richardson. Chuck was a 1966 graduate of Happy Valley High School, Elizabethton. Chuck served his country for a total of 17 years. He first served with the United States Marine Corps, Lima Company 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, serving in Vietnam 1968/1969. Chuck then served with the United States Army. Chuck was a recipient of two Purple Hearts.
Those left to cherish Chuck’s memory include his loving wife Priscilla “PK” (Carden) Richardson; daughters Taylor Richardson (Elizabethton), Tammy Richardson (Elizabethton), Keli Walton (Fiancé, Edel) (Florida); granddaughters Payton and Trinity Walton (Florida); brothers Billy Richardson, David Richardson; sisters Julie Warren, Dorothy (Dean) Proffit, Mary Ruth Nave; uncles David (Jean) Stines, Johnny (Novella) Stines (all of Elizabethton); and a number of nieces and nephews. Chuck is also survived by a host of lifelong friends.
A service to honor Chuck’s life will be held at Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 N Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Dr. Vic Young, Pastor, FLBC (Fountain of Life Bible Church) officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM, prior to the service. Members of Dog Tag Brigade and Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Tennessee Chapter 4 will stand vigil during visitation hours. Internment service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 18, 2020 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Annex-215 Heroes Drive) with full military honors. Pallbearers will be members of Dog Tag Brigade and Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Tennessee Chapter 4. An ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter will be provided.
Those wishing to view the livestream may visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary for Chuck. Under his obituary you will find a link to the One Room Livestream. Simply click on the link, and you will be directed to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950; Dog Tag Brigade Veterans MC, c/o Robert Mikulski, 185 Creasey Creek Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659; FLBC, 118 Julie Lane, Johnson City, TN 37601; Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, 909 N Washington Street, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314; or to the charity of one’s choice
The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Mountain Home VA Medical Center and Caris Healthcare.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Chuck and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.