JONESBOROUGH - Charlie Cash Hicks, age 8, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by the ones who loved him most.
Charlie was born May 28, 2014, in Johnson City, TN and the son of Andy & Katie Skeen Hicks, Jonesborough.
In addition to his parents, survivors include two brothers, Andy Matthew Hicks, II and Jackson Lee Hicks; grandparents, Papaw Mike and Granny Lisa Hicks, and Nana Susan Skeen; aunts and uncles, Mike Hicks II (Carrie), Brandon Hicks (Carmen) and Cody Skeen (Kyrrah); cousins, Ethan Hicks, Sydney Hicks, Allie Hicks, Beckham Skeen, Arwynn Hardy and Annalee Hardy; special family and friends, John Dereka and Kylee Dunn and Ronnie Hobbs.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mime Tim Skeen.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Fire and EMS for their wonderful loving care. No one ever loved life more than Charlie.
Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 pm Friday, June 3, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Dustin Clawson and Pastor Jerry Carmichael officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 pm Friday prior to the service.
Private graveside services will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Hicks family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821